The technical demo of Unreal Engine 5, The Matrix awakens, was revealed during the 2021 Game Awards. The Matrix franchise, which began in 1999 and continued with multiple sequels, takes viewers into a futuristic world in which humanity is trapped in a virtual reality simulation. Recently, a Matrix game project was leaked that was soon officially announced as an experience titled The Matrix Awakens.

The 1999 film The Matrix and its two sequels star Keanu Reeves as Neo, also known as Thomas A. Anderson, a computer programmer who faces the truth about the world. The sci-fi action series became synonymous with the cyberpunk genre, and the franchise expanded further through other mediums such as comics, video games, and short films. Now, Matrix Resurrections will be the highly anticipated fourth installment in the film franchise, with Keanu Reeves returning to the title role. To tie in with the new installment of the franchise, an experience with Unreal Engine 5 call The Matrix awakens, the full presentation of which has been announced for the 2021 Game Awards.

The Matrix awakens, which will be presented at the 2021 Game Awards, will allow players to join Keanu Reeves’ Neo and enter a new digital world. A narration from the esteemed action star introduces fans back to the cyberpunk world, and a quick look at the gameplay reveals some intense shooter segments. Carrie-Anne Moss also makes an appearance as Trinity, linking the Matrix Awakens to the film franchise. The demo of Unreal Engine 5Now downloadable, it immerses players with the help of realistic animations and high-quality effects.

Although Matrix Awakens is a highly technical demo, the action franchise has the potential to offer even greater gaming experiences. 2003’s Enter the Matrix allowed players to perform acrobatic feats of martial arts and shooting, taking on the roles of two characters introduced in 2003’s Matrix Reloaded, and some believe a new Matrix action game could follow the release of The Matrix awakens. The mind-blowing demo shows that the franchise’s leads could easily be brought into a digital space, and interest in the sci-fi series has certainly been reinvigorated by the development of the fourth film.

The official reveal of The Matrix awakens present an experience Unreal Engine 5 truly unique that allows players to meet Neo and immerse themselves in the technological wonderland of the Matrix. While the title doesn’t seem to put much emphasis on action, the 2021 Game Awards showcases some high-speed action pieces and hints at a truly authentic Matrix experience. To swallow the red pill and break free from the simulation, players can now download The Matrix Awakens and experience it for themselves.