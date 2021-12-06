The moment when a video game character is indistinguishable from reality is getting closer and closer. There is still a little left … or maybe not?

The movie The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth installment in the series, opens on December 22, and Warner is running one of the most powerful ad campaigns of the year.

In addition to the usual TV trailers and commercials, Warner has partnered with Epic Games to create a technical demo of the next-gen Unreal 5 engine, called The Matrix Awakens.

As we can see in this teaser, Neo himself challenges you to find out if he is a real actor, or a CGI:

Created by members of the original film team, including Lana Wachowski, The Matrix Awakens: An Experience with Unreal Engine 5 is a wild ride into the Matrix universe, starring Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.

As the video description explains, it allows “take a look at the future of storytelling and interactive entertainment with UE5“.

Unreal 5 is Epic Games’ next-generation engine designed to get the most out of PS5 and Xbox Series X and S consoles, as well as PCs with RTX cards and equivalents.



Xbox Series S is Microsoft’s digital console, an Xbox that shares the catalog and many features of Xbox Series X, but less powerful and focused on services such as Game Pass.

One of the strengths of this engine, which will be released next year, is creating avatars and characters that are difficult to distinguish from a real person.

Epic has already demonstrated this with the introduction of the MetaHuman Creator tool, and hopes to do the same with The Matrix awaken.

This technical demo or interactive experience It can now be downloaded on the PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles. It occupies 29 GB.

But it will not be able to be tested until the premiere of The Game Awards, next December 9. There it will be officially presented.

If you want to know more about this project, take a look at its official website, The Matrix awakens.

Ironically, the world of video games lives in a universe almost as dystopian as the Matrix: new projects and experiences are announced for consoles and graphics cards that cannot be bought, because there has been no stock for a year. And the thing goes for long …