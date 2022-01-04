The subscription service Playstation plus He wants to start 2022 in style and good proof of this are the games he gives away in January to start the new course on the right foot. Just a few days ago, the Japanese company announced that Persona 5 Strikers, DiRT 5 and Deep Rock Galactic were the chosen titles, making up a selection of the most interesting and varied for all those who have a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5. During the revelation of the same it was announced that today, january 4, it would be available for download.

Well, from this precise moment You can now access the PlayStation Plus section of any of the PlayStation consoles mentioned to download Persona 5 Strikers, DiRT 5 and Deep Rock Galactic and start enjoying the three titles on such special dates and that will give you good hours of enjoyment as an additional gift from Kings. To do it, you have three different methods, depending on your availability at this moment. We will tell you.

How to Download January PS Plus Games on PS4 and PS5

The first and most obvious is the one we have already mentioned: from the console itself. Access the PlayStation Plus menu from PS4 (through PlayStation Store) or from PS5 (directly in the main menu of the console) and proceed to download the three titles to be permanently attached to your account, as long as you have an active PS Plus subscription.

The other two methods are by the official PlayStation app on your mobile and from the web browser. In the first case, open the application from your iOS or Android system and click on the PlayStation Store icon, placing it in the center of the lower options panel. Once inside, select “Subscriptions” and scroll, where you can see each of the games available for free with PlayStation Plus, in this case Persona 5 Strikers, DiRT 5 and Deep Rock Galactic. Redeem each one of them to later be able to download them to the console.

Finally, from the web browser, you will have to carry out a process very similar to that of the mobile application. Accede to the official website of the PlayStation Store, log in with your PSN account, and go to the subscriptions section, from where you will see PS Plus and the games that are available. Redeem them to join your library and then be able to download them to the console when you see fit.

