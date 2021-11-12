Without prior notice, the Twitch app has appeared in the Switch eShop, and with it Nintendo adds one of the video alternatives in streaming most demanded for your console: you can now watch the broadcasts of your favorite channels and the platform’s celebrities from any TV or through the screen of your console.

Twitch is much more than a streaming platform: it is a pilgrimage point for millions of video game fans. A window to enjoy this passion and many others that, definitely, comes to Switch with a long delay and without an essential feature: unlike its equivalents on Xbox and PlayStation: we will not have the option to stream content.

In other words: to be able to broadcast our Animal Crossing: New Horizons or Pokémon games live on Twitch, the use of a PC and a capture system will continue to be necessary. As this version is proposed, and as with the YouTube app for Nintendo Switch, its function is to allow viewing of content from the platform.

In fact, on Thursdays you can see our partner Ruben play Magic live on the Webedia elstream channel. The app has just arrived at the end of its most recent broadcast!

In any case, the increasing expansion of Twitch as a means, that the premium subscription to Twitch Prime is included in the Amazon Prime plan and the increasing migration of content creators towards the Amazon platform is a huge claim for anyone passionate about video games and eSports.

Which does not prevent us from asking the question of rigor: when will Netflix, Disney + or the recently released HBO Max, Nintendo? At least, we will always have Pokémon TV.