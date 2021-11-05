This week we have seen how users have complained of problems with some applications when running them in Windows 11. Although initially it was only the Snipping Tool, later we learned that they were more affected and Microsoft, once known, has not been slow to find the solution.

The Redmond-based company has released an update for Windows 11 that All users who are part of the Insider Program can now download and that are in the Beta and Release Preview Channels. A patch intended to return the use of all these applications to normal.





Correction patch available





Microsoft has announced through the support page the release of the KB5008295 patch for Windows 11 in the Beta and Release Preview Channels within the Windows Insider Program. A patch that focuses on addressing the problem related to the closure of some applications.

It was earlier this week that the first complaints related to forced closures, first with the Snipping Tool and then and, supported by Microsoft, with other applications.

A problem apparently related to a certificate that had expired and for which there were only two temporary solutions, the easiest being the date change on the PC to “cheat” Windows. This is what Microsoft details on the support page.

Addresses a known issue that could prevent some users from opening or using certain applications built-in Windows or parts of some built-in applications. This issue occurs because of a Microsoft digital certificate that expired on October 31, 2021. This issue may affect the following applications:

Cropping tool

Touch keyboard, voice typing and emoji panel

Input Method Editor User Interface (IME UI)

First steps and tips

Addresses a known issue that prevents the Start menu and Settings app from opening as expected (in S mode only).

They also warn that after installing KB5008295, build number will not be changed nor will it show up as up-to-date in “winver” or other areas of the operating system.

The patch can be downloaded in the usual way, that is “Settings> Update and Security> Windows Update”. To confirm you have installed this patch, just access the section “Setting” and within “Windows Update” check the “Update history”.

