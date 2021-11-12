Do you want to try the new Supercell game before anyone else? Well, the test is already running: Clash Mini is downloadable and works perfectly on the vast majority of Android phones. We tell you how you can have it and what this new Clash Mini is about, the Clash Royale figure game.

Supercell, one of the most important development companies in mobile games, is creating a trilogy of its main franchise, the Clash of Clans. After triumphing around the world with this popular game, and revolutionizing one-on-one battles with the Clash Royale, the franchise will continue with three new titles: Clash Heroes, Clash Quest and Clash Mini. You can now play the latter on your Android.

Swap the cards for miniature figures

Clash Mini maintains the strategy component so common in the saga for build PvP battles using the characters of the franchise as figures. The combat arena is still divided in two. And you will have to find a way to beat the opponent using your arsenal of Clash Royale characters in the best way possible.

The battles take place in phases: the opponent who first reaches three victories will win the battle. As usual, Clash Mini includes a large number of collectibles where not only combat characters prevail, but also improvements and coins. And the components of the team, vital to level up the miniatures.

As the level increases, the fighting becomes more complicated. The elixir counts towards the number of figures that can be thrown into the sand: these must be placed in the field positions according to the chosen strategy (each figure has its own weapons and attacks). At the beginning of each fight you will be able to take out the Clash characters you want depending on the elixir, whether it was not in the arena or if you already had a unit (in this case its attack potential goes up). If you win three times the battle will be yours.

Clash Mini does not reinvent PvP battles, but it has its grace, especially if you like the star Supercell franchise. At the moment the game is not available in all countries, but you can test it just by installing this APK from UpToDown. Of course, the language is only in English.

Clash Mini

More information | Clash