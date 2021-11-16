This time we have taken much less time and today the brand new Surface Duo 2 is available in Spain. Based on the conception of the device itself, it is found in the business channel. A second terminal with Android that seeks to raise our productivity further.

Surface Duo 2, a design that falls in love

Surface Duo 2 is much more than a smartphone. In its most business aspect, it seeks to carry all of Microsoft 365 in our pocket. In this way we take productivity, safety and entertainment with us anywhere. Its double screen, its digital pen and its 5G connectivity accompany us.

As is often the case, the first edition of the Surface Duo had design problems and was timidly launched in other markets. However, the idea was clear, to offer something that did not exist in the market to help us in our day to day. With Surface Duo 2, everything is taken a step further by incorporating a state-of-the-art processor, better cameras, and thoughtful design.

From integration with Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams, to entertainment scenarios such as TikTok, Kindle and games, Surface Duo 2 enables countless combinations of Android apps and multitasking capabilities. This device is the ideal complement for a Windows PC thanks to its unique integration.

The second generation of Surface Duo comes with features that add special functions and provide extra protection such as: larger 8.3 ″ PixelSense Fusion displays, the Snapdragon® 888 5G mobile platform, a dynamic triple lens camera, stereo audio, NFC for payments contactless and a series of new accessories to maximize your usability.

The only drawback that we find is the same as that of its predecessor. To get this device we will have to make an outlay of 1649 euros. A price that is not available to anyone, but if you are convinced by Microsoft’s bet, you will love it.