The Mi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L Air Fryer has become one of the protagonists of this Black Friday 2021. Currently, the most succulent and unbeatable offer is found in GoBoo, being able to acquire this fryer for only 80 euros, although right now it is out of stock.

The good news is that now we can also buy it from the official Xiaomi website, being able to take double My Points with the purchase and with the 2-year warranty as with any other product from the company.





Xiaomi Mijia Smart Air Fryer – Oil-Free Fryer, 3.5 L Capacity, adjustable 40-200, Automatic shutdown, with Recipes, OLED screen, 1500W, Google Voice Assistant and built-in Alexa. (White color)

My Smart Air Fryer 3.5L, now available in all Mi Stores





Equipped with WiFi connectivity, this fryer has more than 100 recipes within its application – it connects through Xiaomi Mi Home – and is capable of frying with hardly any oil waste, since it uses a less invasive system, when cooking indirectly by means of circulation of hot air.





Of course, the Mi Smart Air Fryer 3.5 is also ideal for defrosting food at room temperature, fermenting bread doughs or pizzas —You can even make an Italian panettone or a homemade sponge cake — thanks to its LED with temperature control that ranges from 40ºC to 200ºC.

You can also dehydrate fruit by baking at a low temperature (60ºC), make yoghurt at a constant temperature of 40ºC, fry potatoes or chicken wings, and, best of all, schedule 24 hours in advance to have the food ready at the time and time you want. decide. A way to simplify the process and save energy if you decide to cook during off-peak hours.