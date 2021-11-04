Yes, you read that right, an iPhone with a USB-C port is possible. Although it is cheating, as it has been created by an engineer with a lot of effort, professional materials and equipment. This is how he has done it.

The world’s first iPhone with a working USB-C port was released last month and is now up for auction. Of course it is not an official mobile phone nor is Apple itself who sells it, but it is the project of an engineer who is still in university.

A robotics student at the Swiss Federal Polytechnic School, Ken Pillonel, is responsible for this creation and the reason It seems that he was getting tired of waiting for an iPhone with USB-C. When he saw that that moment was never going to come, he got down to work.

After several months of research and work, Pillonel managed to add an integrated USB-C port to an iPhone X in a fully functional way (and all this while Apple cannot cope with the production of its iPhone 13).

We just leave you on these lines the video where he shows how he has achieved it. Here you can download instructions to do it yourselves.

Modified USB-C port iPhone enables charging, data transfer and reversibility, in addition to working like a normal iPhone. And now that iPhone is for sale on eBay.

At the time of writing this article, the highest bid is $ 85,550. Still seven days left of bidding until the auction closes on November 11. After just 144 bids, the phone has reached a whopping nearly 100K, seeing is believing.

If you are one of those who need an iPhone with a USB port, we recommend that you better buy a Type-C to Lightning adapter because the same thing to pay more what it costs to buy about 85 iPhone 13 is to go over. But for color tastes, of course.