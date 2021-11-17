You can now buy the cheapest iPhone 12 before Black Friday

Here is a list of the current sales that these devices have at the time of publishing this post. As with the stock, these could suffer variations, so we recommend that you hurry to buy them if you are interested in having those discounts.

This article contains links to Amazon that are part of our agreement with their Affiliate Program. In any case, all the recommendations and offers that we publish are made freely and without responding to any request or agreement with the brand of the product in question, unless expressly indicated in the news.

You may first wonder about the available stock due to the crisis hitting the components sector. Well, you should know that there are models with enough stock to arrive tomorrow, while in others the shipment may take several weeks. It is advisable that you consult it at the moment due to the changes that usually undergo.

128GB iPhone 12: Blue, white, black or green color: 50 euros discount

128GB iPhone 12: Black color: 60 euros discount

256GB iPhone 12: Blue, white, purple or green color: 90 euros discount Black color: 50 euros discount



Guarantees offered by Amazon

If you have never bought devices of this type on Amazon, you should know that they are supplied by Apple itself, so there is full assurance that they will be completely new and original, being you the first to open it. It gives a deadline to return them of at least 30 days and a 2 years warranty covered by Apple during the first of them and by Amazon itself during the second.

Why are they still worth it?

It is true that the arrival of the iPhone 13 may cast a shadow over these, but even Apple itself continues to sell them in its stores. We already tell you in a comparison of iPhone 12 and 13 what their differences were and broadly speaking, and counting on the savings of these offers, it is very worth it.

They are devices with a OLED display 5.4 and 6.1 inches respectively are of excellent quality for viewing content. its performance It is very similar to the new ones, having a very good chip for heavy processes such as computational treatment of photographs obtained by its double camera, which remains at the height of the best and in the TOP of video recording.

It is true that in battery They do not shine especially, especially the ‘mini’, but in the end they can give more than enough to spend a day. In fact, the ’12’ does more than meet, even improving the iPhone 12 Pro. Therefore we believe that they are two very suitable terminals still and for many years to come.