Since 2020, Apple has redoubled its efforts in Mexico to have an official presence in the large online commerce platforms. Currently, those in Cupertino have their official stores in Mercado Libre and Amazon, for example. However, at least in the second, there was an absent product that many looked for without success: the App Store and iTunes gift cards. Today, finally, it is already possible to buy both in Amazon Mexico from the following link.

The launch of the App Store and iTunes gift cards in Amazon Mexico coincides with the gift season. And is that many people tend to resort to this type of proposal, which generally grant balance on certain platforms. With Apple cards it is possible to purchase applications in the App Store, or movies, series and music in iTunes. In the same way, you can pay for an Apple Music, Apple Arcade or iCloud subscription.

Apple offers the cards with the balance of $ 100, $ 200, $ 300, $ 600 and $ 1,000. Be careful, Amazon Mexico will not send the physical card to your address. Instead, you will receive a code in your email that must later be entered at appstore.com/redeem.

If you plan to give it away, just enter the recipient’s email in the Amazon purchase form; even you can include a message congratulatory personalized. It is a good option if you want to avoid the chaos that is experienced in these dates in the stores.

Thus, the gift cards of the App Store and iTunes are added to the multiple proposals with digital balance that are marketed through Amazon. These include Amazon, Netflix, Google Play, Uber, Spotify, Xbox and PlayStation cards. In the case of the last two, however, the cards are sent to the buyer’s address.