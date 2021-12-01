In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The Lamborghini scooter is already on sale in Spain. The mythical Italian brand has designed an exclusive model that stands out from the competition, how could it be otherwise.

Leading car brands are testing the electricity market, with the commercialization of urban scooters. If you’ve always dreamed of having a Lamborghini, this vehicle will be able to pay it …

You can buy the Lamborghini AL1 electric scooter with a range of 30 kilometers, at a price of 499 euros in MediaMarkt. With free delivery in 48/72 hours, or collection in store.

As you might expect, the lamborghini scooter spins the eye with an elegant finish based on hexagonal shapes, and curved lines. It has a durable, lightweight magnesium frame and powerful LEDs that illuminate perfectly even at night.



Electric scooter equipped with a 350 W brushless motor, double brakes and anti-puncture wheels. It reaches a speed of 25 km / h with a range of 30 kilometers.

The total weight is 12 Kilos, and it is foldable, so it can be transported perfectly in the hand, the subway, or in the trunk of the car. The maximum weight load is 100 Kilos.

It has front suspension, double brake, and wheels with honeycomb structure without risk of punctures, which work with the front suspension to absorb road bumps.

It includes Axa insurance for one year with coverage for damage to things, animals or people, and 24/7 medical advice, as well as roadside assistance.

The integrated application allows remote engine lockout, displays usage data, and gives access to direct assist and cruise parameter adjustment.

It has a 350W motor and a 7,800 mAh battery. The maximum speed is 25 Km / h, the maximum allowed by law.

The autonomy reaches 30 kilometers, higher than the average for electric scooters.

