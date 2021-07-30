Among the bad news, there are also good announcements, like that you can get free Forza Motorsport 7. Turn 10 just announced that on September 15, Forza Motorsport 7 will be removed from the Microsoft Store and Xbox Game Pass, making it impossible to purchase. The study has also said that for those players who, having the base game on Xbox Game Pass, decided to buy the DLC, but not the full game, they will receive a free voucher for the game through their Xbox messages before August 2.

Microsoft has not given an official reason as to why they are delisting Forza games, though Turn 10 has explained that it is a problem with the licenses, that renovating must be impossible or too expensive. Still, those hoping to see the release of Forza Motorsport 8 soon might have to wait until next year.

Get Free Forza Motorsport 7

The Next Forza Horizon 5 is coming out soon for fans of the franchise who are craving new content. Although Forza Motorsport fans may well say that the experience is very different. All in all, the next installment of Forza Motorsport promises a surprising level of realism that will take simulation fans to another level. Forza Horizon 4 will also have no more DLC ahead of Forza Horizon 5’s launch this November.

Xbox is giving away gift cards to celebrate the 2021 summer sale

All in all, although it is much more arcade, the Horizon series continues to maintain intuitive driving mechanics And don’t go for a watered-down racing experience to attract as many people as possible. All in all, it is still great news that if you bought the DLC, you can get free Forza Motorsport 7. And that even if it is removed, it will not be removed from your library and you will be able to continue using the game.