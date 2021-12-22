Despite the adversities that many of us live in 2021, the closing of a year framed by an unusual normality, surely needs to be celebrated in style, and it is that staying in contact with our loved ones is undoubtedly a reason to celebrate , and what better way to do it with a toast to the beginning of a new opportunity betting on the most stylish and elegant glasses of La Redoute.

For sparkling drinks, wines that accompany a magnificent dinner and cocktails as a preamble to the big night, we have these sets of glasses with which your table will be decked out in style.

Coblace model wine glass





An elegant touch of formality that will undoubtedly attract attention is what these Coblace model glasses offer, with which your wines to accompany dinner will look more appetizing than ever, and is that its long and narrow stem give prominence to the spherical shape of its calyx.

You find them in a batch of four, reduced from 27.99 to 20.99 euros.

Set of 4 Coblace wine glasses

Coblace sparkling glass





Continuing within the range of minimalist models, we have this tall glass for sparkling drinks like champagne, with which toast will be a luxury thanks to its elegant and refined design.

You find them in a batch of four, reduced from 27.99 to 19.59 euros.

Glasses for red wine model Petille





If you want to bet on the classic model of glasses for red wine, This Petille model is perfect to show off the best bottle of your cava, and it is that it will fit perfectly with the design of any tableware, making it a key piece of your table.

You find them in a batch of 6, reduced from 44.99 to 31.49 euros.

Lot of 6 glasses of red wine, Petille

Alak model cognac glasses





Ideal for a more intimate desktop with friends, these short and wide cognac glasses They are ideal to taste the aroma of a good drink in the first minutes of 2022.

You find them in a batch of 4 reduced from 27.99 to 18.19 euros.

Lot of 4 cognac glasses, Alak

Pure design wine glasses P. Naessens Serax





Betting on the organic lines of its design, these AM.PM glasses show air bubbles inside the glass, a novel table decoration technique that will not leave anyone indifferent.

The surveys in a batch of 4 reduced from 79.99 to 51.99 euros.

4 Pure design P. Naessens Serax wine glasses

