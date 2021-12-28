It has happened to all of us that in the refrigerator we could not fit even one more container despite still having space. But the poor placement, how much they occupy and the poorly optimized space prevented us from continuing to store food. Now we have an ideal solution thanks to two companies that have partnered.

On these dates where your grandparents or your parents make food for 90 people despite the fact that at Christmas lunch we get together at most 10 family members, a large part of the food ends up going into troughs and going to the refrigerator.

And this is a problem when those of us who live outside we go to our little flat with our little fridge, as the second container does not fit us anything else.

Lucky for us Samsung has teamed up with the legendary brand Tetris to launch some block-shaped tapers that fit together which are ideal to take advantage of the little space in the refrigerators.

The product has been called Samsung Stackers and is a limited series consisting of seven packages that mimic the iconic Tetris pieces. The colors are: light blue, yellow, purple, green, blue, red and orange.

They can be stacked, they can be nested, they can be put on top of each other... As we can do in the video game, hence the grace of the tápers.

The refrigerator is one of the appliances that you are always consuming, and sometimes too much. You can try to reduce the consumption they make and, consequently, also the economic cost they entail.

The beautiful part of all this is that Samsung and Tetris have teamed up to launch a product whose mission is to donate all proceeds to the World Food Bank.

You have all the information here And if you want to buy these tápers for the New Year’s Eve dinner, the website where they are selling is this. Run, that in addition to buying some ideal containers, you will be helping a very noble cause in a time of great need.