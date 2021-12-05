You can finally hide "those" photos: We tell you how to hide photos and videos in the Google Photos Private Folder

Has it happened to you that you show a meme to your parents or a friend and suddenly he starts to slide to see your roll of photos? Surely in those moments you fear that they may find something that they should see, because now the same app Google Photos it will relieve the pressure.

The tool Private Folder from Google Photos promises to keep confidential photos and videos out of the main photo roll.

Private folder with biometric access

The feature was announced in May during Google I / O 2021, and after initially being tested on Pixel devices, it is now available for all Android phones.

The information was released some means who even tested the tool on their own devices. Private FolderEven older Pixels that didn’t have the feature now have it.

To access the Private Folder you need to use the device’s screen unlock and the items stored there will not be shared or backed up.

All the photos and videos that we move to the Private Folder they are no longer visible and accessible to the main gallery of Google Photos and the rest of the applications that want to access our gallery.

How to hide photos

The first thing we must do is open our app Google Photos and look for “Utilities” within the “Library”, you can find it in the lower right part of the screen.

Photo: Android Central

Once inside the Private Folder, you can’t even take screenshots, so you can rest assured of the folder’s security.

Once inside, select the photos you want to hide and voila, these will be deleted from the main gallery and even from applications that have access to your files.

When you start importing photos into the Private Folder, Google Photos he asks if we want him to modify the photo, something we must allow.

Photo: The Verge

You can also move content directly from the main photo roll by choosing the option “Move to private folder” from the menu or from the photo information.

How much money will it cost you to use Google Photos?

Once inside the private folder, the photos or videos will not be shown until we use the unlock with fingerprint, pattern or password. The backup of Google Photos it will disappear too.

To remove the item we just have to select the option “Move” and voila, the photo will be visible again in the main gallery.