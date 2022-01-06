It is very difficult for an iPhone to get a Patronus to rid you of a dementor, but it can do one of the most famous Harry Potter spells. Let’s remember the beginning of the third film in the saga, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, in which Potter is at the home of his uncles, the Dursleys, under the covers while reading a book of spells. His Uncle Vernon is constantly coming in to catch him, but the young wizard is faster than him. In order to read in the dark and under the covers, you need two things. A wand and say Lumos Maxima!

If we test this feature in Siri, the result is the same. With say Lumos or Lumos Maxima, apple assistant will turn on the flashlight. At the voice of Nox, it will turn off. It’s the closest we’ll get to being a little less Muggles.

We can do Harry Potter spells through Siri for a long time, but it has been commented on social networks again, especially on Twitter, after the premiere of the HBO documentary Max Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts.

One of the first times the Harry Potter Lumos spell was discussed in Siri was in 2018, when user Ben Markovitz explained how this tool could be configured through the shortcuts. At that time, in Spain the shortcuts were only available in their beta version but the Markovitz thread confirmed the wide range of possibilities that the shortcuts offer us. Even doing magic.

Other Reddit user recommended even other Harry Potter spells that we can configure through the shortcuts. For example, Avada kedavra completely reduces shine and puts it in airplane mode. Basically, as if the iPhone had fallen victim to the worst of the unforgivable curses.

It’s not the only way of making Harry Potter spells without a wand. In our Google Home device, for example, we can configure that Lumos be the key word to turn on the lights in our house. OR Alohomora to open the door.

Anything that we can come close to being magicians will always be welcome. Casting a Harry Potter spell through Siri is one way; others have opted for sell wands, just like Ollivander’s, to control televisions or other devices remotely.

We are not wizards thanks to Siri, although for those of us who have been waiting for the admission letter to Hogwarts for years, to be able to say Lumos Maxima (and having a light come on) is better than nothing.