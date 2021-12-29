After laying the foundations in Mexico, the real estate company La Haus will now allow its users in Colombia to pay with Bitcoin to acquire properties.

The first sale with cryptocurrencies will be made in the Natura City real estate development project in the city of Santa Marta, in the Department of Magdalena.

The firm will allow payments in BTC both with transactions on the Bitcoin Core blockchain as well as the Lightning Network.

The real estate company La Haus continues to expand its domains in allowing cryptocurrency users to use their BTC to acquire property. Now after laying the bases in Mexico, La Haus has reached the Colombian market.

The company pointed out through a official statement, that has enabled payments with Bitcoin (BTC) in the Colombian market.

This first approach will be made in the sale of real estate in the Natura City development project. With this, the firm hopes to offer the opportunity to buy, or reserve, an apartment in the city of Santa Marta, in the Department of Magdalena.

Are you a lover of technology and innovations? Now La Haus offers you the opportunity to have access to reserve an apartment or make the separation using Bitcoin ”, expresses the company.

The apartment building will have 184 apartments ranging from 76 square meters, with a value of $ 310 million Colombian pesos or just over $ 75,000 dollars (1.5 BTC), with two bedrooms and 2 bathrooms; Up to 91 square meter apartments with 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms for $ 94,000 dollars (1.88 BTC). Which will be ready, according to estimates by the firm in June 2025.

These will have a swimming pool, gym, a place for jogging and different multiple courts.

How to buy with Bitcoin at La Haus?

As indicated by the crypto real estate firm, Natura City apartments can be reserved for free for up to 48 hours. Then you will have to fill in all the corresponding private information to validate the data.

Once this step is completed the firm allows payments in BTC with both transactions on the Bitcoin Core blockchain and the Lightning Network. For this, the Haus has confirmed the use of the payment processor of OpenNode, used by firms such as Pizza Hut and McDonald’s

It is worth mentioning that the apartment section starts from $ 5 million Colombian pesos, $ 1,250 dollars or 0.025 BTC.

Finally, the buyer will receive an email confirming the operation with the legal certificate of having reserved your apartment.

Bitcoin payment expansion

The business project began in Mexico, where the real estate company began testing these payments last November in Mexico. More specifically in the development of luxury homes in Playa del Carmen with the condominium owner Káahal.

In addition, the firm hopes to accept cryptocurrencies in the near future in other parts of Colombia such as Bogotá, Medellín, Barranquilla and Cali.

Would you use your BTC to buy a property? Do you want La Haus to reach your territory?

