You can buy and reserve your car in Amazon Mexico

From today you can buy and reserve your Chevrolet car in Amazon Mexico of the SUV type in a surprise for everyone.

The path is clear and the new address was drawn so that you can buy and reserve your car in Mexico, although it is not the first that this strategy comes to mind.

When the last units of the Bettle were sold years ago, the car was not bought directly and it was sent to your house, but a kit of 5,000 pesos was made, because something similar will be now.

At another time, the exclusive pre-sale of the Mini Cooper was made on the Mercado Libre platform.

In the purchase of the Chevrolet Groove 2022, you will be given a certificate with a QR code to contact the call center and define a visit to a dealer and complete the purchase.

What steps should you follow for your purchase?

To start you will have a kit called “bi-tone ceiling”, it will not have an additional cost and its price is 9,900 pesos.

You will also receive a gift card to use in Amazon Mexico with a value of 5,000 pesos and an Amazon Music membership for three months.

The validity will be until November 30 or while supplies last (20 available).

“At Amazon, our main objective is to provide the best shopping experience to our customers by providing a wide selection of items, low prices, various forms of payment, incredible benefits with our Amazon Prime membership, among others” stated the CEO of Amazon Mexico David Miller.