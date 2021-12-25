A detailed replica of the Leviathan Ax from the God of War 2018 features glowing runes and can be purchased on the Etsy craft sales site. Kratos’ Leviathan Ax served as the character’s primary weapon for much of his 2018 adventure. Although some longtime fans expressed skepticism about Kratos’ arrival in Kratos’ arsenal before release, it quickly became a favorite one. time the players got to try it.

The Leviathan Ax previously belonged to Faye, Kratos’ wife in the Norse world, which has quite an interesting story. As a weapon created by the same dwarves responsible for Mjölnir, the hammer wielded by Thor, the Leviathan Ax is much more than a common ax. For example, he has ice powers, allowing Kratos to freeze his enemies at will. And, like Mjölnir, the finely crafted ax also returns to its owner when invoked by simply raising the hand. Many talented fans have created replicas of the Leviathan Ax, with the intricate carving and glittering runes, and now someone is selling similar replicas through an online store.

Reddit user Dragon_Tiger752 shared photos of his newly acquired Leviathan Ax replica. The redditor told curious commenters that he purchased the item on Etsy through 1930Studio, which also makes Marvel-inspired designs like Mjölnir. The Leviathan Ax from 1930Studio is currently in stock at a price of $ 564, although it normally costs a little over $ 700. According to Dragon_Tiger752, the product deserves its high price. The ax weighs approximately 7 kilos, with a head made of real steel. Like its in-game counterpart, the build created by 1930Studio features glowing runes.

The creators of the Leviathan Ax in the universe, Brok and Sindri, would certainly be impressed by the craftsmanship shown, as the 1930 Studio replica is almost indiscernible from the weapon that Kratos wields in the 2018 adventure. It may cost quite a bit of money, but it is a collectible that many God of War faithful will want to add to their collections.

Kratos will wield the Leviathan Ax again when the sequel hits PS4 and PS5 sometime next year. Titled God of War: Ragnarök, the sequel should see Kratos and Atreus face off against some of their most formidable foes. In addition, the first gameplay trailer hinted that Thor could also enter the scene.