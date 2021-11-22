The offer of Jobs at Netflix Mexico has made the company one of the labor stars in the country and its value has been estimated based on the capacity with which it has managed to innovate as a business and talent management platform, despite the negative episodes that you have experienced with your employees.

The brand recently unveiled the simple requirements that the person who will be in charge of receiving talent, visitors and collaborators from its office in Mexico must have, giving clues to the way it manages human resources in its offices, this despite of the crises that it has faced with dismissals and protests of collaborators, in the face of controversial situations such as the transmission of the special Dave chappelle.

A very special vacancy at Netflix Mexico

Netflix is ​​in search of a receptionist and the operational staff that meets the requirements will take a key space in the offices of the streaming company in Mexico.

To promote the vacancy, Netflix assures that it has one of the fastest growing businesses in the region, with an increasing workforce, thus offering an exciting work environment, where a passionate and energetic receptionist is needed. , with charm and passion for hospitality.

The brand recognizes that this is a strategic vacancy, as it will be the first point of contact with visitors and talents from its office in the country, as well as being responsible for offering an exceptional service to each of them.

Among the responsibilities he will have are creating a welcoming environment for all who enter the Netflix offices. Coordinate and maintain communication with the owners of the building where the offices are located and with the employees of this. It will assist in operations and experience the various teams in charge of it.

He will assist employees in their work team requests, will work alongside the security team, will carry out administrative tasks, and will be responsible for maintaining the cleanliness of the reception area, among other activities.

The 8 simple requirements to cover are:

Have previous experience in reception and hospitality

Be fluent in English (written and spoken)

Willing, friendly and professional, with the ability to maintain successful relationships with workplace staff and partners.

Organization and retailer.

Ability to multitask and work in a fast-paced environment

Ability to be resourceful and proactive; seeks innovative solutions to problems.

Manage Google Drive (Google Docs, Google Sheets, etc.)

Have a clear understanding of Netflix culture and enthusiasm for moving it forward.

Apply to the vacancy here.

