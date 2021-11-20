Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) has announced the launch of one of its most epic figures of the young Tanjiro Kamado, through Aniplex Plus You can have a little 1/8 scale demon hunter with his famous Fire God Dance technique for only $ 200.00 USD.

If you want to get your Tanjiro Kamado figure as you saw it in the movie Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer): Mugen Train, you just have to set it aside in this link. The reservation will be available from November 14, 2021 to February 13, 2022 and shipments will begin to be made at the end of 2022.

At the price of this figure of Tanjiro Kamado from Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer): Mugen Train, we will have to add the shipping cost not included in the base price. Fortunately, AniplexPlus ships internationally, so it doesn’t matter if you’re in Spain, Mexico or Latin America, if you can afford it, you can have it.

For its part, the company describes the figure of Tanjiro from Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) as follows: «¡¡The moment of the fierce battle has been sculpted! This 1/8 scale figure of the Hinokami Kagura (Dance of the Fire God) is on sale now. With the word ‘metsu (滅)’ looming from his billowing haori, it is a sight to behold as he faces the nightmare with a strange expression on his face.

«The figure has been sculpted with a sense of dynamism. Attention has also been paid to the pedestal. The figure of the evil demon, the exposed neck bone and the train part are sculpted in such detail that they are a sight to behold. The effect of the Dance of the Fire God is made up of light parts, and is expressed in detailed coloring. ‘

So, If you are a fan of Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer), place your order before it runs out.

This is not the only celebration that little Tanjiro Kamado has had. For example, the star of Tiktok, ApolocatTV published a tender video that you will love, This transforms our beloved feline into a demon hunter from Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer).

Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) is now premiering its second season on Funimation, Crunchyroll and Netflix, this recapitulates the events seen in its celebrated 2021 film. Furthermore, now that it is available on Latin Spanish.

Its story begins with its protagonist, Tanjiro Kamado, a young man who sells coal for a living, he has lost his family to Muzan Kibutsuji, the king of demons, except for his younger sister Nezuko. Unfortunately, he has lost his humanity and has turned into a beast.

Now, his mission in Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) will be to become a demon hunter to restore his humanity and defeat Muzan Kibutsuji. Fortunately, you will meet great people on your way to help you achieve your mission, such as Inosuke Hashibira and Zenitsu Agatsuma.

As we mentioned at the beginning, the figure of Tanjiro Kamado is based on the movieKimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer): Mugen Train, we see how our group of protagonists reunites with Kyojuro Rengoku, the pillar of the flame. On the train, they have to face Enmu, a demonic moon capable of controlling people’s dreams in order to take their lives.

Who is Tanjiro Kamado from Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer)?

On Kimetsu no Yaiba, Tanjiro Kamado is a teenager who sets out on a quest to restore his sister’s humanity, Nezuko Kamado, who turned into a demon after Muzan Kibutsuji’s attack. She was the only survivor of her family. Giyu Tomioka, a demon hunter, is sent to eliminate her. But, he sympathizes with his situation and invites him to become a hunter like him.

Koyoharu Gotouge, creator of Kimetsu no Kayba, came up with Tanjirō following a suggestion from his publisher to have a brilliant main character who would stand out in his dark narrative.. His design was influenced by Himura Kenshin from Nobuhiro Watsuki’s Rurouni Kenshin manga in deciding how androgynous the character should look. In the anime series, Tanjiro is portrayed by Natsuki Hanae in Japanese and Ivan Bastidas in Latin Spanish, this version is available on Funimation as Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan).