Wearing an ear full of earrings is not a novelty … However, it is a fashion that continues to triumph. Parfois he knows and this Fall 2021 He has set out to win us over with his new collection of earrings. From very different stylesThese designs want to accompany us at all hours, adapting to all possible situations.

The best-selling earrings from Parfois

1 Perfect earrings for an important event
2 Versions with charms they always work

Perfect earrings for an important event

Whether to decorate a guest look or to give a different touch to a party style, the firm proposes earrings capable of transforming the final style. Long, oversized and / or with rhinestones, these proposals become a great bet.

  • Large earrings, 12.99 euros.
  • With rhinestone stones, 9.99 euros.
  • Long earrings with crystals, 12.99 euros.

Versions with charms they always work

When in doubt, bet on a design with charm hanging. With all kinds of shapes, these earrings add fun to our day to day.

  • Heart-shaped earrings, 6.99 euros.
  • Yin & Yang shaped earrings to set the necklace, 12.99 euros.

