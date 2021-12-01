A player of Minecraft with great talent has recently created a Airing the size of a spaceship with almost 50 thousand blocks. Originally released in 2011, Minecraft has stayed relevant with constant updates and free bonus content added at an almost constant rate.

Through the years, Minecraft It has gone from being a survival game, in which players collect materials to build houses and weapons to stay safe from zombies and skeletons at night, to becoming a canvas for the most creative players. But it’s not just the strong imagination of gamers that fuels this creativity, Microsoft’s updates add new materials to the game. This allows players more opportunities to design, build and display some of their most complex and impressive creations.

Reddit user NomALlama showed off his latest creation of Minecraft, which includes a gigantic cookie Airing formed by a total of 46,727 concrete blocks. This gigantic cookie structure was created in just under two weeks in the game’s survival mode, which meant that enemies appeared and had to be fought to prevent the destruction of the project or the death of the builder. NomALlama pointed out that it didn’t actually light up the hollow interior of the Oreo until after the project was completed, noting that there were a ton of enemies inside that made the task quite dangerous.

A closer look at the post’s comments adds additional insight into the type of work done on this glorious aperitif monument. NomALlama revealed that no material duplication mods were used in the division of Minecraft, collecting all the gravel necessary to make the concrete itself. The Minecraft artist also revealed that the project was cut short and that they planned to add more details, but the server has been shut down due to the latest game update. However, now that the Airing giant has gained so much attention, NomALlama is considering finishing the project and turning it into the largest cookie base the world has ever seen. In the comments, many other players ask for a giant glass of milk to accompany this huge cookie.

No one could have guessed that the block game would remain popular for over ten years, much less that it would become a contender for the Ultimate Game of All Time. With cross-platform play that allows players to play with each other and updates that add new items and things to explore, Minecraft it won’t go anywhere. The Airing Giant may be one of the coolest things we’ve seen in the block world, but it won’t be the last.