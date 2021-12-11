There are three things we all do when charging iPhone that can cause the battery to degrade prematurely.

The battery of the iPhone has been improving a lot over time. We have gone from having one of the worst autonomies of most high-end smartphones, to having the best with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 Pro Max. But nevertheless, there is something we all do wrong when charging the battery of our iPhoneSpecifically, there are three mistakes we make almost every day.

Charge the iPhone up to 100%

Lithium-ion batteries degrade faster when they are at the extremes, that is, when they are fully charged or when they run out of charge. The ideal thing so that they do not degrade, is to operate for the maximum time between intermediate values.

There is no exact percentage, but If you stop charging your smartphone to 90% every day, the battery will retain its capacities for a longer time. Apple and many companies know and play with these percentages, that is, even if you see a 100% charge, the battery probably still has some mAh saved. But help never hurts.

Always use a fast charger

Fast charging can help us in a time of need to achieve a large battery percentage in a short time, in the case of the iPhone up to 50% charge in just 30 minutes. But nevertheless, this process can be bad for the internal health of the battery, and it’s something you shouldn’t do often.

If you want to conserve the useful life of your smartphone’s battery, only use a fast charger when you really need it. If you charge your iPhone at night, time is not important, so use the slowest charger you have.

Play while charging

It is not highly recommended to use the iPhone intensively while it is charging. This just it will increase the temperature of both the processor and the battery, and it could cause it to degrade earlier than it should.

When you charge a smartphone, heat is a great enemy, so it is always better that the temperature of the device does not rise too high. Especially important if you use a fast charger, which also heats up the battery more.

Don’t make these 3 mistakes if you want your iPhone battery not to degrade after a few years. There are times when it is unavoidable, but if you don’t make them a habit, your iPhone’s battery will continue to perform after a few years.

