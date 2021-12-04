YosStop She reappears on social networks and on her return to the platform after having been in prison for possession of illegal content, the woman has published a video that reactivates her activity as a youtuber.

The return of the influencer to social networks occurs after she negotiated her release from prison in exchange for an economic agreement that included the delivery of goods and the donation of her income to social charities.

YosStop is next to Rix two of the most controversial cases that we have seen on social networks, where personalities from these platforms have faced justice for crimes of a sexual nature and prohibited content.

YosStop back on Youtube

YosStop published a video with more than 34 thousand views on YouTube, a little over an hour after it was published, which has been titled Sorry Ainara and is just over 5 minutes long.

The video is described as a public apology and has deactivated the comments section, to appear in the center of the video where he reads the apology offered to the young woman from a Mac.

Dressed in a pink and denim sweater, the youtuber said she understood that it made Ainara’s wound and pain worse after the rape of which she was a victim, by re-victimizing her.

“For all this, I repeat, I apologize Ainara and I thank you for giving me a second chance,” concluded YosStop in his message.

The case of YosStop has become one of the biggest plots around the responsibility of influencers in the generation of content and the ability they have to achieve transcendent stories, but above all, with a clear social sense and of activism.

Due to this, it is tremendously important to understand the weight of the market today and the most important thing about this is that tasks are defined based on which one begins to work as a personal brand, especially at a time when these are tremendously important in the market.

Under this dynamic, an interesting exercise that we must not lose sight of is patented with the challenge of transparency in absolutely all the content published on networks and the influence that these achieve when the tasks to be taken into account are revealed to make it.

Each of these resources patents a very important challenge in the dynamics with which brands are increasingly integrating with the consumer and not only that, the way they are defining the challenge in the market of being able to innovate more and more in the way how new trends are integrated, such as those that have been implemented in Europe with the Influencers Trust Project.

