Apparently Ubisoft is not the only developer interested in NFT, and it is that, although it is a fact that the players have not given a good welcome to the NFTs, there are still several companies that want to introduce them at all costs in their games.

Let’s remember that in the middle of the year, Square enix stated that she is interested in non-fungible tokens and their possible uses in the industry.

Under the same line of fundamentals, he stressed that he has his sights set on Blockchain technology, but that for now it is not known how he will exploit these elements in the future in his titles.

What draws our attention is that now, one of its main developers, recently also shows some interest in NFTs.

We talk about Yoshinori Kitase, who, in May of this year, became the new manager of Final FantasyThis was after the departure of veteran Shinji Hashimoto.

And through a recent column in Famitsu, being more specific through Siliconera, the creative spoke briefly about his curiosity about NFTs.

Where apparently mentioned that you are interested in NFTs, and that he would like to make more games in 2022, but before you worry about more, you should know that Kitase did not mention anything or hint at the arrival of non-fungible tokens to Final Fantasy or other important sagas of Square enixHe only stated that he is interested in these new technologies.

Given this interest, he has asked what the role that NFTs and the Metaverse can have within the video game industry, since the creative wants to see how these elements will influence the market in the distant future.

Meanwhile, stated that he wants to work and take over major Square Enix franchises, so his goal for 2022 is to make more games.

More specifically speaking, he mentioned 2 of his popular franchises. One of them is of course Final Fantasy and the other Star Ocean.

While Kitase is only interested in NFTs out of sheer curiosity for now, it is a given that Square Enix will continue in this market. So We could not completely rule out that the manager and creative have a project in mind to take advantage of them in a project.