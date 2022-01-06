Jan 05, 2022 at 19:41 CET

EFE

The Second Vice President and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, has expressed this Wednesday its commitment to sustainable livestock in a message on social networks in which he does not mention at any time the head of Consumption, Alberto Garzón, involved in a controversy for criticizing the intensive livestock model.

“Our country must continue to bet on sustainable livestock, in line with the SDGs of the @ Agenda2030Gob and the F2F, and denounce those minority practices that aggravate the climate crisis “, says Díaz in a message that accompanies with the photograph of some cows grazing in a meadow.

Our country must continue to bet on sustainable livestock, in line with the SDGs of the @ Agenda2030Gob and the F2F, and denounce those minority practices that aggravate the climate crisis. A socially fair European Green Deal has a positive impact on public health. pic.twitter.com/zI2uibYGCx – Yolanda Díaz (@Yolanda_Diaz_) January 5, 2022

Without citing at any time his colleague from United We Can in the Government, Díaz also supports a “socially fair” European Green Pact that has a “positive impact on public health”.

The second vice president’s comment comes after two socialist ministers of the Government have unmarked themselves this Wednesday from Garzón for his words in the British newspaper The Guardian, in which he assured that the macro-farms “pollute the soil, the water and then export this poor quality meat from these abused animals.”

Both the Government Spokesperson, Isabel Rodríguez, and the Minister of Education, Pilar Alegría, have coincided in emphasizing that Garzón spoke “in a personal capacity” and they do not reflect the opinion of the Government, which supports the livestock sector.

The one who has explicitly supported the Minister of Consumer Affairs has been the deputy of United We Can and a historic environmental activist Juan López de Uralde, who has ensured that these facilities are not welcome in emptied Spain because they cause the “ruin” of small farmers.

👉🏼In light of the new controversy against Garzón, it should be remembered that meat production in Spain has grown exponentially, at the expense of destructive macro-farms. That is what needs to be rectified. And yes, there is animal abuse: https://t.co/kOUDbyUYj2#LessMeat#MacrofarmsNO pic.twitter.com/Z5lrf1VOJX – Greenpeace Spain (@greenpeace_esp) January 5, 2022

Also, Greenpeace recalled that meat production in Spain has grown exponentially “at the expense of destructive macro-farms.” “That is what needs to be rectified. And yes, there is animal abuse“, he assures.

WWF has openly shown its rejection of intensive livestock farming and has opted for a moderate consumption of meat from extensive livestock.

The moratorium on the installation of macrofarms is one of the proposals for 2022 in which the five most important conservation organizations in Spain agree -Greenpeace, WWF, Ecologists in Action, SEO / BirdLife and Friends of the Earth-. t