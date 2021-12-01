12/01/2021 On at 09:56 CET

EP

The Vice President of Labor and Social Economy, Yolanda Díaz, has anticipated this Wednesday in Congress some “very good data” from unemployment and “historical” in the case of affiliation to Social Security, which will be published this Thursday.

This is what he has stated upon his arrival in Congress, in statements to the media, and in response to the secretary general of the PP, Teodoro García Egea, in the control session of the Government in the Lower House.

“You are going to check how the figure is historical in affiliation to Social Security”, the second vice president has anticipated the ‘popular’ leader.

Earlier, in statements to the media, Díaz has assured that the unemployment data that will be published for the month of November “they are going to be very good” and that they will follow the “downward path” of reducing unemployment.

“We are going to continue on a downward path despite the month we are in. They will be very positive for the country “, has said.