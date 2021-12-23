The arrival of NieR: Automata was an earthquake for the franchise created by Yoko Taro. Despite the limited success of the first installment of the series, the Japanese creative managed to offer us a title that is already considered by many as a cult work, as happened with NieR, although on a smaller scale.

As a reason for the franchise’s tenth anniversary, Square Enix surprised us with the announcement of the remake of the first installment, which has also managed to gain good evaluations from the specialized press and the opinion of the general public. Behind this, Yoko Taro terminates the NieR franchise, unless there is a very specific condition: to be offered a lot of money to do it.

Yoko Taro ends the NieR franchise, unless a condition is met

This has been confirmed by Taro himself through a talk between Yosuke Saito, producer of the NieR franchise, Keichi Okabe, composer of the franchise, and Yoko Taro himself. This talk has been shared through the official account of the NieR Twitter series, where it has been confirmed that Yoko Taro ends the NieR franchise.

NieR Replicant Analysis ver. 122474487139 – Xbox One

However, fans may still have a modicum of hope. When asked about the possibility of making a remake of the first installment, Taro assured that he would only get down to work if he was offered enough money for it, and the result is well known to all.

Therefore, although Yoko Taro assures that the NieR franchise is finishedIt is up to Square Enix whether or not this becomes a reality, and considering the success that the franchise has globally, it would be a bad decision for Taro’s work to end there.