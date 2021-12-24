It’s been 11 years since the first installment of the NieR series was released.

Despite being a franchise much loved by fans today, and having only two installments, it seems that the NieR saga has come to an end and there will be no new stories in the future. This has been confirmed by Yoko Taro himself, creator of the game, in a recent video aimed at fans.

“That’s right, we announced it here today, friends,” says Yoko Taro himself. “The NieR series is now finished.” This means that despite the huge success of Nier: Automata and the good reception of the remastering of the original NieR During the beginning of the year, NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 …, there will be no new deliveries of the series. This would also include other minor games in the series, such as the recent NieR Re[in]carnation for mobile devices.

In any case, between jokes with producer Yusuke Saito and composer Keiichi Okabe, Yoko Taro leaves the door open to return to NieR in the future if he takes “a big pile of money”. “An incredible lot of money then,” Saito joked. “Then I’m going to fix it.”

YOKO TARO said it here, NieR is finished 😱 Happy holidays from the NieR team! 🎄 pic.twitter.com/FPCSyLiZKj – NieR Series (@NieRGame) December 22, 2021

Although today it is a known franchise for the general public, NieR reached the market 11 years ago as a true niche game. A spin-off of the Drakengard series that was not very successful outside of Japan. That changed with its 2017 sequel, NieR Automata, which was able to conjugate The emotional story of the series with hack and slash mastery from Platinum Games. At the beginning of this 202 Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139 was launched …, but it seems that for one reason or another, the Square Enix series came to this point. We’ll see what the flamboyant Yoko Taro works on from now on.

