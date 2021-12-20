5G networks are already a reality for many people. Although we know that they still have a long way to go and that 5G NSA is being offered, which is only a slight improvement over 4G, the truth is that the deployment of this fifth generation lays the foundations for what will come in the future. Yoigo does not want to be left behind with respect to his main rivals and this is his current deployment.

Where is 5G from Yoigo (and MásMóvil)?

The 5G coverage of Yoigo and MásMóvil, the only two brands of the MásMóvil Group that offer these services, already reaches a total of 686 municipalities and cities of 40 Spanish provinces. Yoigo prides itself on offering its clients the latest technology available to ensure the best communication experience.