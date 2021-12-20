When checking Yoigo’s coverage, we can see that the MásMóvil Group’s premium brand offers 5G in various parts of our geography. Over the months, the footprint of areas that can be connected to these fifth generation networks has grown exponentially. Furthermore, 2022 is expected to be the year in which kick off 5G SA deployment, the technology that will offer us very low latencies, very high speeds and great capacities when connecting thousands of devices at the same time. While all this is happening, Yoigo updates us and informs us that its 5G coverage already reaches 686 cities in 40 provinces.
5G networks are already a reality for many people. Although we know that they still have a long way to go and that 5G NSA is being offered, which is only a slight improvement over 4G, the truth is that the deployment of this fifth generation lays the foundations for what will come in the future. Yoigo does not want to be left behind with respect to his main rivals and this is his current deployment.
Where is 5G from Yoigo (and MásMóvil)?
The 5G coverage of Yoigo and MásMóvil, the only two brands of the MásMóvil Group that offer these services, already reaches a total of 686 municipalities and cities of 40 Spanish provinces. Yoigo prides itself on offering its clients the latest technology available to ensure the best communication experience.
The improvement is considerable compared to the last official figures that had been provided to us. Since September they have reached 133 new populations. With this increase in fifth generation sites, coverage reaches the 54% of the Spanish population and covers 80% of the country’s provinces.
The cities with 5G are located in the provinces of Álava, Alicante, Almería, Asturias, Ávila, Badajoz, Balearic Islands, Barcelona, Bizkaia, Cáceres, Cádiz, Cantabria, Castellón Ceuta, Córdoba, A Coruña, Gipuzkoa, Granada, Huelva, Huesca , Jaén, León, Lugo, Madrid, Malaga, Melilla, Murcia, Navarra, Ourense, Palencia, Las Palmas, Pontevedra, La Rioja, Salamanca, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Seville, Valencia, Valladolid, Zamora and Zaragoza. In all of them there is already 5G, but new populations will also be added in the coming months.
In relation to its offer of terminals to take advantage of these networks, Yoigo offers 30 models from 0 euros as they can be:
- Samsung Galaxy A22 5G (64Gb) free, with the contract rate LA SINFÍN GB INFINITOS or with the Fiber + SINFÍN GB Infinitos.
- Samsung Galaxy S21 + 5G (128 Gb) for 12 euros per month for 24 months plus 299 euros of final payment with the contract rate LA SINFÍN GB INFINITOS or with the Fiber + SINFÍN GB Infinitos.
- Xiaomi 11T 5G (256Gb) for 8 euros per month for 24 months plus 199 euros of final payment with the Double Sinfín 60GB contract rate or with the Fibra SINFÍN GB Infinitos rate.