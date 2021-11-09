Yoigo was the second major operator that, at the end of 2017, began offering internet connection at home with speeds of 1,000 Mbps, but since then, its commercial proposal had changed little despite the arrival of 1 Gbps fiber even to the cheapest MVNOs, nor had it finished responding to those who expect a faster minimum speed.

Almost four years later, the premium brand of the MásMóvil Group Lower the price of its fiber faster for the second time and it also triples the access speed on the cheapest fiber, although for the segment in which it competes, other improvements are lacking, such as more free calls included in landline or symmetry in all modalities.

Double improvement in Yoigo’s fiber-only offering

New fiber-only hires at Yoigo as of November 10 will be able to choose the fiber mode to 1 Gbps for a definitive price of 52 euros per month, which represent a saving of 5 euros per month with respect to the price still in force. The combined 1 Gbps fiber and mobile already lowered their prices in summer, so now they are unchanged.

The rest of the conditions of the fiber-only offer remain unchanged, with 12 month stay, free calls in the landline to national landlines and 60 minutes to mobiles, and an asymmetry in the connection that seems to continue to exist despite the fact that in some section of the web it indicates otherwise. In the legal conditions, the help section and the November magazine, continue to clarify that the upload speed is 300Mbps despite the fact that the download is 1,000 Mbps.

Furthermore, Yoigo also improves the speed of fiber-only access, which goes from 100 to 300 Mbps after having done the same in the combined fiber and mobile, and maintains the price of 32 euros per month. Thus, this new cheap fiber speed has a better fit with the MásMóvil offer, where 100 Mbps costs 29.99 euros.

After these improvements, the fiber-only modalities in Yoigo are as follows:

Symmetric 300 Mbps fiber for 32 euros / month.

600 Mbps symmetric fiber for 47 euros / month (first three months for 32 euros / month).

Fiber at 1,000 / 300 Mbps for 52 euros / month.

Yoigo’s new fiber-only offer only manages to improve the official price of Vodafone’s 1,000 Mbps fiber, although the British operator is promoting the first year to 40.99 euros per month, a price very similar to the one that Orange will soon make definitive for its faster fiber, so Yoigo seems to have fallen short with the improvement, especially if we take into account that Orange and Vodafone include unlimited calls to mobiles.

With respect to the cheapest operators, the differences are more striking, especially when we compare with the minimum of 30 euros that Digi and Oléphone charge, or the almost 37 euros that Jazztel charges. The conditions of the main offers in fiber only are as detailed in the comparative graph above.