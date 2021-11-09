Yoigo’s 1 Gbps fiber currently costs 57 euros per month, with unlimited calls to landlines and 60 minutes to mobiles, and a 12-month stay. Now, the rate will change to cost 52 euros per month , which is a discount of 5 euros. The convergent rates remain as they were now, since they were already lowered in summer, and where the cheapest modality costs 60 euros per month including a mobile line with 10 GB of data and unlimited calls.

Yoigo was one of the first operators in Spain to offer 1 Gbps fiber . However, since its launch, there have been other operators that have launched this modality, and at prices that tend to go further and further down. Now, the operator has lowered this rate to try to make it more competitive.

The rate, in principle, continues to offer 1 Gbps downstream and 300 Mbps upstream As we see in Yoigo’s conditions, despite the fact that on the web it says that the rate already has symmetry. The operator may soon offer 1 Gbps symmetricHence, they are introducing those changes.

The second change we find is in the speed of the cheapest rate. Until now, Yoigo offered 100 Mbps symmetric per 32 euros per month, but that rate will become 300 Mbps symmetric, keeping the price. The increase had already reached convergent rates, and now it also reaches fiber-only rates. In this case, we also have unlimited calls to landlines and 60 minutes to mobiles, with the possibility in both cases of add Agile TV to have more than ten channels.

There are more competitive rates

Despite this drop in 1 Gbps mode, the rate continues to have problems competing with other operators. Orange offers it for 18.95 euros per month for 12 months after the speed increase that will be applied from November 18, remaining at 40.95 euros a month later, even cheaper than Yoigo’s.

Digi and Oléphone they offer it for 30 euros per month, while Jazztel allows you to hire it for 36.95 euros per month, final price. In the case of Vodafone, we have the option to contract 1 Gbps for 40.99 euros a month during the first 12 months, costing 55.99 euros a month after, with a stay of one year.