MásMóvil expands the possibilities of DoctorGo, Yoigo’s medical services, adding the option of purchase comprehensive health insurance for the whole family. Unlimited face-to-face consultations, dentistry, telemedicine and more options included, all for € 19.90 per month for Yoigo clients.

With the progressive expansion of services in mobile operators, these they are no longer satisfied with offering rates for voice, fiber, data and televisionThey also cover fields such as energy or medicine. Yoigo has notably expanded its portfolio of offerings, ranging from EnergyGo (electricity) to DoctorGo (medicine). Are you looking for health insurance for your whole family and are you a customer of the operator? Its latest news is for you.

For € 19.90 per month for Yoigo clients

The new health option will be available to all Yoigo clients, whether or not they have previously contracted DoctorGo, as well as to other clients of the MásMóvil group. As specified by the operator, Your Family Pack Insurance offers health coverage for families of up to eight members, all under a fixed price of 19.90 euros per month for Yoigo clients and 24.90 euros per month for non-clients (those who have contracted other rates from the MásMóvil group come in here). Medical coverage is provided by DKV Salud.

Yoigo and DKV salud’s new health insurance It has no grace period or age limits. It can be contracted through the web and will have its own application from which to make consultations and reserve the relevant appointments with medical specialists.

The medical coverage included in Yoigo’s Family Pack Insurance includes the following:

Unlimited face-to-face consultations . And for the most common medical specialties in the family: pediatrics, gynecology, dermatology …

. And for the most common medical specialties in the family: pediatrics, gynecology, dermatology … Dental assistance . Consultations, check-ups and preventive dentistry, among other dental services. In addition, Yoigo offers reimbursement of up to 6,000 euros in the event of a serious dental accident.

. Consultations, check-ups and preventive dentistry, among other dental services. In addition, Yoigo offers reimbursement of up to 6,000 euros in the event of a serious dental accident. Medical assistance by call and video call . Active 24 hours a day and directly from the app.

. Active 24 hours a day and directly from the app. Discounts between 25 and 70% on the private price of health and wellness services.

on the private price of health and wellness services. Yoigo’s health insurance does not include hospitalization and emergency services.

The new DoctorGo Family Pack Insurance will be available for hiring as of December 13 on the platform’s website (it is not yet operational) and in all Yoigo and MásMóvil stores. Its price is 19.90 euros for Yoigo clients and 24.90 euros for non-clients, both with a monthly charge.