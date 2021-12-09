DoctorGO grows from this month of December by expanding its services with a Family Pack Health Insurance. This allows you to include up to 8 members of a family in a single monthly fee of only 19.90 euros. This fee will go up to 24.90 euros if we are not clients of the operator. This service is launched with DKV Insurance which in Spain has 1,000 centers, 854 employees and a medical team with more than 40,000 specialists.

This is how Yoigo’s DoctorGO services look

The demand for private health insurance has grown in recent years and has accelerated with the pandemic. Yoigo explains to us that you are safe “It allows complementing public health coverage and accessing the benefits of quality private health care without waiting lists, in an economical and affordable way.”

Contracting the insurance will not take us more than 10 minutes and we will not have to answer questions about the state of health or our medical history. It can be hired as of December 13. This insurance offers: