Operators are increasingly covering more market sectors that at first seemed alien to them, such as the issue of electricity supply or as the issue of home security. Precisely in the latter is where the latest announcement of a Yoigo that already had a foot in the sector thanks to Yoigo Smart Home and that now sells ‘Premium Connected Alarm’ is included, which replaces the previous one.

The new Yoigo announcement comes from the hand of Sicor Seguridad El Corte Inglés. The two companies have partnered to launch a new premium connected alarm service “HomeGO” that includes, among other things, direct notice to the Police. To contract it, in addition, it is enough to be a client of the operator or with fiber or mobile, no combined rate requirements, and it will soon be open to users outside the operator.

This is HomeGO by Yoigo

HomeGO is Yoigo’s new premium connected alarm service that replaces the previous ‘Yoigo Smart Home’, a service that includes direct notification to the Police and that initially lands for operator customers. In order to access it, we will have to have at least a mobile line or a fiber line in Yoigo, we will not need to have any of the company’s combined plans.

Yoigo says in his presentation that to launch HomeGO he has chosen Sicor Seguridad, the security company of El Corte Inglés. Sicor will be in charge of installing the security system in our home and maintaining it, in addition to taking charge of the monitoring of the alerts derived from it and, ultimately, of notifying the Police in case their intervention is necessary.

“The HomeGO Alarm is the result of many months of work designing a security service that provides peace of mind to our clients when they are not in their homes or businesses. In addition, the service has a very competitive price that allows the maximum number of people to have it.”- Meinrad Spenger, CEO of the MASMOVIL Group.

Equipment included in Yoigo’s HomeGO service

Yoigo affirms that its new HomeGO service represents a saving of close to 35% for its customers compared to a possible installation on behalf of the users. And for its commercialization, HomeGO initially arrives in three preconfigured packages that we can, if we wish, expand. They are as follows:

Flat Kit (€ 25.9 / month forever): It includes an image motion sensor, a non-image motion sensor, and a door sensor.

It includes an image motion sensor, a non-image motion sensor, and a door sensor. Attic / Ground Floor Kit (€ 29.9 / month forever): It includes two motion sensors with image to cover the second access and a door sensor.

It includes two motion sensors with image to cover the second access and a door sensor. Single Family Kit (€ 35.9 / month forever): It includes three motion sensors with image for, a motion sensor without image and a door sensor to protect the entrances of the lower floor and the upper floors.

As we said, we can expand these packs adding, for example, a 360º IP camera with no installation cost but with an increase in the monthly fee of 5 euros per month. The kits whose price we have already indicated include the following components: detection elements, communication panel, keypad with RFID reader, integrated siren and 4 smart keys.

Initially for Yoigo customers, HomeGO will be open to other users in the future

The HomeGO service also includes an app specifically designed for the security system that will allow us to control the alarm remotely, access images from the cameras, have an emergency button that we can shoot at will and access to the TeAcompaño service. This service is included in the quota for 4 users and will enable a monitoring mode to be activated so that the cameras monitor our movement within the house and thus can be notified in the event of an incident.

As we mentioned at the beginning, Yoigo HomeGO will initially be available to all Yoigo customers who have simple and convergent rates, although the operator has already communicated that will study opening it to users outside the operator. In other words, both users of other Group brands and clients of other operators. For them there will be a price increase that is not yet defined.