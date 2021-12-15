Many months of gifts

With the gift of two months of Kindle Unlimited, Yoigo has already given away 65,000 discount codes of 15 euros in Privalia, 30,000 codes of 15 euros of discount in Privalia, free gasoline for more than 25,000 customers, 10,000 free movie tickets, 15,000 movies on Rakuten TV, 10,000 sunglasses, 12,000 Telepizza pizzas, 20,000 hair loss treatments, 10,000 Next Smart Car devices with a SIM card that includes 3 GB of data, 40 euros free with Rumbo, Diesel Premium Evologic at 1 euro the liter, 40,000 free codes Busuu and Papumba, Flamingo sunglasses valued at 40 euros or 10,000 custom mobile phone cases.

Even if we can’t forget either 10,000 Smartick subscriptions, 10,000 HomeServe codes, 15,000 free El Corte Inglés PLUS shipping rates for one year, a free call from Santa Claus or the Three Wise Men, 30 euros discount when contracting electricity with EnergyGO for two months consecutive, 10,000 codes with 6 free months of DoctorGo, 1 free month of Smartick Reading, 30 euros discount on the bill with EnergyGo, 20 euros discount in hotels with Rumbo, 1 free month of Busuu, 4 euros free when refueling at gas stations Galp, 15 euros at Privalia or an online cooking course from Telent Class.

So you can get Kindle Unlimited for free

As we have already told you, as of Tuesday, December 21 at 10 am we will be able to access a special code. With it we can enjoy 2 months of Amazon Kindle Unlimited. The code can be obtained until next December 31, although it can also be sold out earlier if stocks last. Once we have obtained the code, we will have until Monday, January 10 at 11:59 p.m. to redeem it.