The MásMóvil Group has announced this Wednesday the launch of HomeGo, a home alarm service available exclusively to Yoigo customers. The product comes from the hand of Sicor, the subsidiary that El Corte Inglés created after the purchase of Mega2.

Initially, the service will be exclusively for Yoigo clientsAlthough the company does not close the door to offering this same service to people who are not clients of any of its brands. Of course: the conditions of the product would be different.

One of the keys to Yoigo’s proposal is the price. The cheapest package, designed for flats, has a cost of 26 euros. The most advanced, designed for chalets, raises the figure to 36 euros. A business package is also marketed at a cost of 29.9 euros (VAT included). The company has also remarked that none of the prices are promotional and that they will not charge their clients for the installation of the equipment.

These figures are notably lower than the industry average, dominated mainly by Securitas Direct, with more than one million customers. Yoigo’s proposal, baptized as HomeGo, will also have to compete with Movistar Prosegur Alarmas, the resulting company after the purchase of 50% of Prosegur Alarmas by Telefónica.

The head of the MásMóvil group has acknowledged that the margins of this proposal are small. However, the company’s objective with this product is to retain the operator’s customers through valuable secondary products. A strategy that other actors in the telecommunications sector are also pursuing.

HomeGo, Yoigo’s service, is available from this Wednesday

The packages are made up of different combinations of sensors, all of them Ajax brand. These include image sensors, door opening sensors, hubs that act as a switchboard, activation keypads and sirens. The possibility of installing surveillance cameras with night vision, smoke detectors, humidity detectors, glass break detectors, etc. is also offered. All of them can be consulted from your website and they have an additional cost.

The equipment is also connected to both the local home network (Wi-Fi) and the operator’s cellular network (SIM cards). In this way, in the event of a service interruption, the equipment could continue to function.