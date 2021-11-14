Yoga fitness: what does it consist of and how to practice it?

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 6 minutes

Through different asanas, yoga fitness leads to a good physical and mental state. Learn more about this discipline that combines strength, balance and resistance.

The Yoga fitness It is one of the modalities of this ancient practice based on stretching. Combine asana sequences with traditional exercises to gain flexibility, endurance and balance, strengthen muscles and tone.

The goals of yoga fit they transcend the integral well-being of the body, mind and spirit. It is recommended for those who are experienced in the conventional method and want more intensity.

The poses are adapted to the individual physical condition, avoiding discomfort or pain. Throughout the training sessions you gain agility and you master the technique. The AARP Foundation emphasizes that the only requirement to do yoga is breathing, so the difficulty of positions should not limit you.

How is yoga fitness practiced?

A way to practice yoga fitness It is to include it as a stretching routine at the beginning or at the end of the training to strengthen the legs, buttocks, arms and abdomen. You can also do only yoga fit with asanas adapted to your needs.

Based on the above, postures are chosen that help physical conditioning. For example, if you are a runner, you warm up and stretch with poses oriented to the legs; while the cyclists are convenient extensions that enhance their lung capacity.

Main benefits

A publication of the International School of Yoga assures that this ancient discipline relieves pain, improves circulation and respiration, regulates the nervous and endocrine systems, controls weight, provides cardiovascular conditioning and development of consciousness.

In addition, it offers other health benefits, such as the following:

Comprehensive preparation: the Yoga fitness develops standing and mat exercises, coordinated with deep breathing for a total workout.

the Yoga fitness develops standing and mat exercises, coordinated with deep breathing for a total workout. Improves mood: the physical results translate into happier attitudes by being comfortable with the body.

Reduce stress: practicing yoga calms worries and anguish, thanks to movements that relax, concentrate and give peace.

practicing yoga calms worries and anguish, thanks to movements that relax, concentrate and give peace. Provides flexibility: As you work to tone your muscles, you gain elasticity.

This modality of yoga can be adapted to the specific needs of each person, depending on the sport they frequently do.

Recommended poses in yoga fitness

Next, take note of the suggested postures to get started in the practice of yoga fit. Start small and execute the movements with precision.

Tree

Spread your feet hip-width apart. Transfer the weight to the left foot and move the sole of the right foot to the opposite ankle.

Right knee rotates outward and slides foot down left leg , stopping when it is near the groin.

, stopping when it is near the groin. The gaze goes to the front and you maintain stability with your arms up, to the sides or by bringing your palms together on your chest.

Downward facing dog

On a mat he kneels down and stretches his arms, bringing his torso forward. Support yourself with the palm of your hand and fingers. Take momentum with your toes, lift your hips and stretch your legs .

. Shift your weight to your feet and slightly bend your knees. Balance on the balls of your feet.

Stay in the pose for 1 to 3 minutes and close by touching the ground with your heel. During exercise, relax your neck, lengthen your back, and breathe slowly.

Warrior I

Start with your feet under your hips, next to each other. Bring one leg back and bend the one in front, so that this knee is over the heel.

The feet rest fully on the ground. Raise your arms toward the ceiling and relax your shoulders.

Without arching, repeat 6 times for 30 seconds each time.

The ship or navasana

Sit with your legs bent and your hands on the floor, next to your thighs. Breathe in and bring your hands behind your hips with your fingers pointing toward your feet.

Open your chest, contract your abdomen and stretch your knees so that the feet are up, at eye level .

. Then you stretch your arms in front, with your palms open and pressing on the sternum. Exhale and come out relaxing your feet.

The boat asana strengthens both the abdomen and legs. It is also associated with good digestion and the reduction of body fat.

Boat posture or navasana.

High lunge

Stand up straight. Raise your right leg and take a wide step forward.

Raise your arms to the sky and perform a high lunge . Contracting your abdomen, lower your tailbone and bring your left heel back, while sinking your hips.

. Contracting your abdomen, lower your tailbone and bring your left heel back, while sinking your hips. Hold the position for 5 gentle breaths, inhaling and exhaling through the nose.

Ardha matsyendrasana or half twist pose

Stretch your legs and sit up straight.

Bend the left leg and cross it over the right , trying to touch the right buttock with the foot.

, trying to touch the right buttock with the foot. Put your left arm on the bent leg and your right behind.

Take a deep breath and turn your torso to the right. Exhale and turn forward with your spine.

Exhale and turn forward with your spine. It is a position for lumbar flexibility and tightening of the lateral muscles.

Corpse position o savasana

Lie on your back, spreading and stretching your legs. With your heels touch the ground.

Open your arms with your palms facing up.

Breathe in, hold, and breathe, lifting your chest and stretching your neck. Its purpose is to relax the whole body.

Split standing

In an upright position, raise your left leg back and lower your arms to touch your right ankle.

The idea is to balance your left leg as high as you can.

All repetitions are with slow breaths.

Bow

Lie on your stomach, with your forehead to the ground, and bend your knees toward your buttocks.

Stretch your arms back to grasp your feet . Make the big toes touch.

. Make the big toes touch. Breathe in, lift your torso, and pull your feet back and up to form an arch.

Breathing gently, find a point of relaxation to prolong the posture.

Bow pose.

General tips to get started with yoga fit

Always start low. Go to more and close with the position of the corpse.

When it is your first time, indicate it to the instructor, so the training adjusts to your level. Interest in learning and commitment are keys to moving forward.

In addition, you will do better in the discipline if you follow recommendations such as the following:

Wear appropriate clothing. The goal is for you to do the movements without complications. Don’t wear socks or gloves.

The goal is for you to do the movements without complications. Don’t wear socks or gloves. Use accessories. It is necessary to have a mat, blankets, straps or other implements indicated by the instructor.

Hydrate before, during and after. Prefer water over soda or sugary drinks.

Prefer water over soda or sugary drinks. Wait at least an hour after eating. To achieve the asanas it is better that the stomach has already digested heavy food.

To achieve the asanas it is better that the stomach has already digested heavy food. Be punctual. 10 minutes in advance ensures you a place close to the coach.

The importance of an instructor in yoga fitness

When entering yoga fit, The main thing is have the guidance of an accredited instructor. With its help, you release the tension in the limbs, as you adopt the poses.

Qualified coaches belong to institutions such as the European Union of Yoga or associations of yoga teachers. Specify your goals with them and enjoy the mode fitness of yoga, understanding it as an experience that aligns the body, mind and spirit.

