It will arrive soon for fans of Neon Genesis Evangelion, as it is working on a new mobile game, where the series Yo Kai-Watch.

Yo Kai-Watch, a franchise that, although it has not been so acclaimed on the western side, in Japan it has reelection and that has given the brand the possibility of having some interesting collaborations.

On this occasion, with Evangelion, a series that could be said to be practically cult in the anime world, since soon one of its games will have an event that could seem attractive.

Through Twitter, the developer announced that Yo-Kai Watch: Puni Puni, a game for iOS and Android, will have a special Neon Genesis Evagenlion event.

This is a colorful version of type will have content content from the iconic Hideaki Anno anime in the mobile game.

But in order to understand a little more what this is about, first you should know that Yo Kai-Watch Puni Puni is a puzzle-like game, in which you have to connect 2 or more gelatinous heads of the same type so that they disappear and cause damage to enemies.

So, as the eye-catching part of this event, in the game your screen will be filled with the gelatinous heads of Rei Ayanami, Shinji Ikari, Asuka Langley and Mari Makinami, as well as it is expected that you will also be able to face some of the angels of Neon Genesis Evangelion. .

THE EVANGELION EVENT WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE IN OUR REGION

This could be the bad news, since this event did not take into consideration all its fans in the West, and it will not reach our region.

The problem is that Yo Kai-Watch: Puni Puni was released in our region under the name Yo Kai-Watch: Wibble Wobble. It was not very relevant and unfortunately this project failed in our region and closed in 2018, just over 2 years after its launch.

So we will only have to enjoy your trailer and that’s it.

It would have been interesting to have the opportunity to test it, but we were not taken into account.