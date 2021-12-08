Yes you can repeat missions in Halo Infinite, but not yet

The news came out yesterday that you were not going to be able to repeat missions in history in Halo Infinite, something that left users quite annoying and confusing. After all, there shouldn’t be any kind of limitation on this, especially since we’re talking about content designed for single player. Well things changed and now 343 Industries confirmed that you will be able to repeat the missions of the campaign, but not during launch.

Paul Crocker, from 343 Industries, said they were already working on a feature that allows users to repeat content from the story, they just don’t have a date for its arrival yet:

“We don’t have a date yet but we are already working on it. We want the replay system to work well, and when you have a more open game, this becomes more complicated. “

And is that if you want to repeat missions of the campaign in InfiniteYou will have no choice but to create a new game. That is, as such there is no way of New Game Plus or anything like that, but at least we have confirmation that its authors are already solving it.

Remember that Halo Infinite will be available this next December 8 for Xbox consoles and PC.

Editor’s note: I already said that it was too strange that in the middle of 2021 a AAA game will not let us repeat the content of history. At least we know that we will be able to do it in the future, although its developers did not want to commit to a specific date yet. In the meantime, the multiplayer will surely keep us well entertained.

Via: Kotaku