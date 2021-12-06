yes, they exist, and these are the best

This time, it seems that Thor himself has taken the hammer. It is one of the few funkos in the collection that has lost three-dimensionality. Specifically, it is converted into a Ginger cookie . Hopefully this particular one is not plastic, because it is to be eaten.

If they had made a Funko of Groot turned into a gingerbread cookie, it would not have seemed far-fetched to us either. But instead, the poor guy has been given a colored light strip and a star in the coconut. It is undoubtedly one of the funniest figures in the entire Marvel collection.

From Groot, by the way, there are two different models. In addition to the model with the bow, there is another perched on a pot shaped as a gift.

Captain America

The snowmen They are also very Christmas, and if not, tell this poor thing Captain America. Or as it says on the box, “Cap Snowman.”

Thanos

Thanos has not been too invaded by the Christmas spirit, so don’t expect to wear him dressed as Santa Claus or anything like that. Nor has he put lights and garlands on his infinity gauntlet. Instead, just He has put on the typical Christmas wool sweater that… they are horrible, but they sell very well at this time.

Spider-man

The same thing goes Spider-Man. By the way, what these types of sweaters are ugly, not only we say. The doll itself is called “Spider-Man Ugly Sweater»For something.

Deadpool

Our favorite antihero has parked the katanas on his back and gone to the candy canes.

There is also another version much more kawaii in which the character is cook dress And she’s taking the turkey out of the oven for Christmas dinner. So cute.

Hulk

The green mutant he does not relax even with Christmas carols. Surely he is furious because this year, again they are not going to put the PlayStation 5. Anyone convinces him that there is no stock of the console.

Rocket

Marvel’s humanoid raccoon is not going to put down the gun during these dates either, but he is willing to soar through the snows with his christmas look on a whole futuristic sled.

