

Nov 17, 2021 at 12:54 CET



The Villarreal striker, Yeremy pine, is one of the young talents of Spanish football today. With a market value of up to 30 million euros, he has scored a total of four goals in LaLiga and is the seventh youngest Spaniard (18 years and 337 days) to do so after Muniain, Bojan, Ansu Fati, Reyes, Juanmi and Fernando Torres.

The canary, which He has already received the call from Luis Enrique to compete with absolute Spanish, is one of the great projects of national football. He started both the final of the Europa League and the European Super Cup and is being consolidated by the hand of Unai Emery at the Estadio de La Cerámica.

The Las Palmas youth squad is being important in Villarreal’s 2021/22 season: has two goals and three assists in a total of 16 games between all competitions. Like a clever and electric winger, the groguet is a differential footballer in the scheme of the Basque coach.

Youth floods LaLiga

Pino is another of the Spanish players with the greatest potential currently in LaLiga along with names such as those of Ansu Fati, Gavi, Pedri, Eric Garcia, Ander Barrenetxea, Nico González or Nico Williams, among others. In fact, the canary completes the podium of younger under 21 players behind Pedri (€ 80M) and Ansu Fati (€ 60M).

The attacker has already begun to nurture the senior Spanish team together with Pedri, Gavi or Ansu Fati, who are destined to take the reins of the Spanish team and be differentials for the next decade. Spanish football, as is obvious, has its most immediate future assured.