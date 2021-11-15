‘Lost’ has done a lot of damage. It is almost impossible to have a series that is about a plane crash and how mysterious things happen between the survivors and not think about it, especially if we have flashbacks. Of course, if the Abrams and company series threw more (and very front) for the fantastic, ‘Yellowjackets’ is embedded more in a certain horror or, at least, in the disturbing.

Coming from Showtime, Movistar + today premieres a series that revolves around the Yellowjackets, the women’s high school soccer team from a small city that on its flight to compete in the National tournament suffer a terrible accident that leaves them in the immensity of the Canadian forests, where they will spend 19 months.

25 years later, four of those survivors Shauna (Melanie Lynskey), Taissa (Tawny Cypress), Natalie (Juliette Lewis) and Misty (Christina Ricci) will have to meet again in what they suspect someone wants to bring to light what really happened in those months.

And what happened? As soon as we started, we already sensed that their team spirit was not enough and there have been very bad things (We see forest people dressed in hunting skins) and little by little we unravel, via flashbacks to that fateful 1996, how things went wrong.

Survival coming of age in the woods

As creators, Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson propose a solid cocktail of genres that pulls more towards survival horror and “coming of age” when it focuses on the past and towards the thriller when it shows us the present. Meanwhile, the references (ranging from the aforementioned ‘Lost’ to ‘The Lord of the Flies’) are evident but they are relatively tamed so that they do not steal the function.

This balance makes the series work quite well. The pilot it’s great and captivating and the two episodes that follow (they have provided us with three for critics) meet expectations very well, achieving a good balance between the lines of the past and the present.

Part of the blame is on the cast. The adult already has enough boards to take us by the hand, especially Ricci like Misty; but their young counterparts (Ella Purnell, Samantha Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher and Sophie Nélise among others) are not far behind.

Yes it is true that at the beginning one arrives at ‘Yellowjackets’ somewhat disoriented, trying to figure out what is happening and to connect the dots between the ages. But the feeling that there is good material and something interesting to tell prevails thanks to the good work of the scriptwriters and directors, who control the times very well to catch the viewer.





However, I must admit that, in my case, I have not finished getting too much into the fabric of the present because it’s not as fine-tuned as it could be. And that is a dangerous symptom since proposals of this style tend to be much more powerful and careful in their initial phase and then dissolve as episodes go by.

Generally speaking, ‘Yellowjackets’ is positioned as a powerful female thriller that captivates and disturbs at the same time. Although it sometimes gets lost when it comes to developing the plots, it is worth getting fully into this mystery series.