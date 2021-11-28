Yellow vaginal discharge with and without odor: 5 causes and treatment

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

Don’t you know why your vaginal discharge is yellowish? There are many conditions that may be causing this, so we present 5 possible explanations.

Reviewed and approved by the doctor Diego Pereira the November 28, 2021. Last update: November 28, 2021

Vaginal discharge is a naturally occurring mixture of vaginal secretions and cervical mucus. To a lesser or greater extent, every healthy woman generates it. Its color and smell vary in each case, although in general it is considered normal. Some episodes, such as yellow vaginal discharge, can be indications of an underlying condition.

It all depends on the characteristics of the flow. It is probable that before the menstrual period some women secrete it with a yellowish color, since hormonal changes affect its composition. However, if it is the first time you express it, you should never overlook it. Today we tell you everything you should know about yellow vaginal discharge.

Causes of yellow vaginal discharge

As we have already explained, vaginal discharge suffers from changes in color and odor due to hormonal changes. Among other things, vaginal discharge helps prevent infection, lubricate the area during sexual intercourse, and keep the vagina clean.

Under normal conditions the flow is light in color, has no odor and may vary in thickness. Similarly, the amount secreted varies in intensity by many factors (use of contraceptives, for example). Change is natural for him, so it is not always a cause for alarm.

When there is no history of changes in color, it is likely a symptom of an underlying condition. If the discharge is pale yellow, odorless, and is not accompanied by other signs, it should not be a cause for concern. If its smell is altered and you develop other symptoms, it may be due to the following.

1. Infection by Candida sp.

Vaginal yeast infection is a fungal infection caused by the fungus Candida albicans (yeast). In accordance with the researchers, up to 90% of all vaginal infections are caused by this microorganism. It is so common that Harvard Health stipulates that 75% of women will have at least one episode in their lifetime.

Its symptoms include alterations in the color of the vaginal discharge. Although the discharge often turns pale white, it can also turn yellowish. In general, it has no odor, or it manifests itself with very low intensity.

This alteration of the vaginal discharge is also accompanied by itching and burning in the vagina, discomfort when urinating, pain or discomfort when having sex, inflammation of the vulva and redness. Most cases are mild and last between a couple of days and two weeks..

2. Pelvic inflammatory disease

In addition to abnormal vaginal discharge, women affected by pelvic inflammatory disease tend to experience severe pain.

Pelvic inflammatory disease (PID) is a condition characterized by inflammation of the endometrium, fallopian tubes, or peritoneum. It happens, in general, when the microorganisms of the vagina ascend and continue their way through the uterus. Bacterial causes, then, explain most of the cases.

The Office of Women’s Health notes that up to 5% of American women have PID. In this condition, the discoloration of the vaginal discharge is accompanied by a bad odor, one that can become very intense. Other of its symptoms are the following:

Pain when urinating

Pain in the lower abdomen.

Fever.

Irregular menstrual periods.

Discomfort during sexual intercourse.

Abnormal uterine bleeding

This condition can be easily treated, something that should be done as soon as possible to avoid complications. For example, it can lead to chronic pain, infertility, or problems during pregnancy.

3. Chlamydia

Chlamydia is a sexually transmitted disease (STD) that usually has no symptoms. This is why, according to the researchers, the percentage of undiagnosed women without symptoms ranges between 1.7 and 17%. Some of the signs that you can develop are the following:

Painful urination

Abnormal vaginal discharge (in color and odor).

Pain when having sex.

Bleeding between menstrual periods.

Fever and nausea (only if the infection has spread).

If the infection is not treated in time, it can reach your uterus or fallopian tubes. As consequences you can develop PID and fertility problems or during pregnancy. Fortunately, it is treatable and, if done in time, the consequences are practically nil.

4. Trichomoniasis

Sexually transmitted diseases can also cause a characteristic and uncomfortable vaginal discharge.

Although trichomoniasis is one of the most common STDs, a large part of the population ignores its symptoms. In accordance with the studies, this condition is the most common non-viral STD in the world. That’s right: it is a disease caused by a parasite and not a virus.

In general, the infection does not cause symptoms, although some women may develop the following:

A foul-smelling yellow, brown, gray, or green vaginal discharge.

Pain when having sex.

Pain when urinating

Redness and burning in the genitals.

The infection can be easily treated, although it depends on how advanced it is. If it is not done in time, it can increase the risk of contracting HIV and cause infertility problems or complications during pregnancy.

Treatment for yellow vaginal discharge

The conditions we have presented are just a selection of a few causes of yellow vaginal discharge. In general, most cases are due to an infectious process, one that can be easily treated through antibiotics or antifungals. Topical creams can also be used to relieve symptoms.

In any case, Ideally, you should go to a specialist to obtain an accurate diagnosis. For example, the use of antibiotics is useless against a fungal infection; while antifungals will not help stop an infectious process by parasites or viruses.

The specialist will also determine the extent of the damage, so that you will rule out possible problems in your reproductive system. It will also give you security knowing that the treatment is in the hands of a professional. If you think that the yellow vaginal discharge is a symptom of something older, do not hesitate to consult one of these.

It might interest you …