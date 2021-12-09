Yelena Belova and her desire for revenge on Hawkeye

One of the meetings that brought us the end of Black Widow finally reaches the fourth episode of Hawkeye with the arrival of Yelena Belova to the scene of Clint Barton and Kate Bishop

The fourth episode of the Hawkeye series brought us the return of Yelena Belova, a character who gave us the plot of Black Widow, the first film in phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Yelena Belova, an orphan adopted by the Russian government to train her as a member of the Black Widows army that the Soviets trained through the macabre Red Room program, in which Natasha Romanoff was educated.

In the Black Widow post-credit scene, Yelena ran into Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, the mysterious United States government operator who tasked Yelena with the mission to take down Hawkeye, whom they hold responsible for the death of Natasha Romanoff.

Finally this explosive encounter occurs in the episode We are partners right?, when Clint and Kate break into Maya Lopez’s apartment to retrieve a watch that was recovered from the ruins of the Avengers compound after Thanos destroyed it.

When it seems Maya discovers and confronts Kate in her house, Clint has a severe problem with who looks like a mysterious murderer, whom he faces on the roof of the joint building, combat that Kate and Maya team up with, which culminates until Bishop shoots. an arrow that stuns those present.

Faced with the revelation of Belova as the mysterious combatant, now Clint Barton not only has to untie Kate Bishop from Ronin’s legacy, he also has to escape the intentions of Belova, who will not rest until he fulfills his mission and avenges the death of his sister. .

Yelena Belova in the comics

Yelena Belova was created by Devin Greyson and debuted on the pages of Inhumans # 5. Belova was originally a spy trained under the Red Room program and her first mission was to eliminate Natasha Romanoff, but over time the two become allies.

Belova was part of SHIELD, Hydra and AIM, where he transformed into a new version of Super-Adaptoid, who was delegated the mission to end the New Avengers.

With the death of Natasha Romanoff, Yelena Belova in her role as Super Adaptoid took it upon herself to honor the memory of the original Black Widow, a fact that attracted the attention of Clint Barton and Bucky Barnes, both former partners of Romanoff.

Clint Barton, has a seemingly simple mission: to reunite with his family at Christmas. Will it be possible? Perhaps with the help of Kate, a 22-year-old archer who dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail much more than the holiday spirit.

The Hawkeye series will star Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton / Hawkeye and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, while Florence Pugh will make a guest appearance as Yelena Belova. Pugh will make his MCU debut in the movie Black Widow.

Hawkeye will also star Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Tony Dalton as Swordsman and Alaqua Cox as Echo.

The first episodes of the Hawkeye series is now available on the Disney + digital platform.

Take inspiration from the Hawkeye series

In 2012, Marvel Comics revamped one of its oldest and most underrated Avengers: Hawkeye.

In 22 regular issues and an annual, Matt Fraction and David Aja endowed Clint Barton with a previously unknown life of his own. In addition, they knew how to combine the youth and energy of the new Marvel archer, Kate Bishop, with the experience and hobbies of Barton.

For the first time in Mexico, this work, winner of several Eisner awards, is published in a comprehensive manner, which serves as the basis for the new Marvel Studios series.

