In the absence of bread, good are cakes and in the case of the Macau GP, in the absence of the European drivers and teams that give life to the FIA ​​GT3 World Cup, good are the local structures. And is that the 68th edition of the Macau GP has had its particular Macau GT Cup, albeit in a two-race format that departs slightly from the GT3 World Cup concept. With Darryl O’Young and Alexandre Imperatori as the only pilots with a certain name in Europe, the grid of this Macau GT Cup has had the not inconsiderable figure of 18 GT3 vehicles.

True to the traditions that draw the Macau GP, lhe first race of the Macau GT Cup has been resolved on the fast track. Five laps, four when computing the result. The turning point was Darryl O’Young’s accident with the Mercedes # 95. With the favorite to win out of play, Ye Hong Li scored the victory at the controls of the Porsche # 33 ahead of O’Young himself when the results of the last consolidated lap were considered good. For his part, Luo Kai Luo was the third classified with the Mercedes # 99 in a race that had no more history.

The second round was played in its entirety and left a dose of greater spectacle. After the fiasco of the first race, Darryl O’Young conquered the victory after beating Ye Hong Li by just 285 thousandths. Luo Kai Luo repeated third position with the Mercedes # 99 of the TORO Racing team, the same structure with which Li has competed. For its part, the ‘top 5’ of this second round was completed by the Aston Martin Vantage GT3 of Uno Racing Team. Fourth with # 38 has been Marchi Lee Ying Kin, while fifth has finished David Pun Kwan Lum with # 95.