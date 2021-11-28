The cosplayer community really has a great affection for the characters of the Genshin Impact video game, and that is, artists from all over the world have set out to recreate the appearance of their favorite characters in real life.

Something that has surprised us is that today will not be the exception, since a beautiful cosplayer has decided to put herself in the shoes of one of the antagonists of the video game developed by miHoYo, and we are talking about the female character of Signora.

The best of all is that the model that offers us this cosplay of The Lady, is neither more nor less than Yashafluff herself who manages to masterfully represent the intriguing charm of Signora.

Rosalyne-Kruzchka Lohefalter, known as The Lady, is one of the Snezhnaya army officers who, in one way or another, are often at the center of political intrigues and plots. Her characterization is deeply inspired and presents us with a beautiful, intelligent and calculating woman, all traits also inherited from the virtual counterpart of miHoYo.

Yashafluff manages to represent Signora’s elegance and charm well, thanks to a well-finished and detailed cosplay, with particular attention to elements that are a bit more complicated to replicate, such as the character’s iconic mask and fixed neck-to-chest gems. .