Yann Ehrlacher wins at Adria and cuddles his second WTCR title

Frenchman Yann Ehrlacher has taken another step towards his second WTCR title after claiming victory in the second round of the tournament in Adria. The Lynk & Co rider asserted his pole position and with a great start he quickly escaped his pursuers. A triumph that puts him on a tray his second consecutive title, except for a radical turn of the situation in Sochi. Despite your efforts to avoid this situation, Frédéric Vervisch had to settle for second place. For its part, Gilles Magnus, as the new WTCR Trophy champion, was third.

Yann Ehrlacher had a perfect start to leave Frédéric Vervisch behind. Behind the Belgian’s back, Thed Björk pushed Gilles Magnus noticeably after being overtaken by the Audi driver, which in the end took him down a good number of positions. Yvan Muller fished in troubled river to be fourth, although the driver who achieved the highest profit at the start was Esteban Guerrieri after climbing from ninth to fifth place. From behind, several pilots went to the gravel or suffered damage to their TCR, while Jean-Karl Vernay, Néstor Girolami and Tom Coronel were out of the game.

Frédéric Vervisch was unable to prevent Yann Ehrlacher’s victory in the main WTCR race at Adria.

The three-way touch between Vernay, Girolami and Coronel did not even cause a yellow flag, allowing Gilles Magnus to maintain his offense and overtake Frédéric Vervisch for second place. The race stabilized from this maneuver, even if Gabriele Tarquini managed to overtake Thed Björk for seventh position and Mikel Azcona was able to place eleventh with the CUPRA León Competition, just behind his teammate Rob Huff. In the lead, Yann Ehrlacher took advantage of the first laps to take his advantage over his pursuers by more than two seconds.

The Comtoyou Racing team reversed the change of positions between its drivers and Frédéric Vervisch was back in second position after beating Gilles Magnus aiming to hunt down Yann Ehrlacher. Nevertheless, the Lynk & Co pilot managed to escape a little more and raise his income to three seconds, in a race situation that allows Ehrlacher to face the final WTCR weekend in Sochi with a 35-point lead over Vervisch. Behind, Gabriele Tarquini overtook Norbert Michelisz for sixth place, being the last overtaking before reaching the equator of the race.

Gilles Magnus has climbed to the podium and with this result he certifies the title of the WTCR Trophy of independent pilots.

The local hero was also the protagonist of the first overtaking of the second half of the event, since Gabriele Tarquini also accounted for Esteban Guerrieri to climb to fifth place, thus feeding the dream of achieving a podium in front of his audience after announcing his retirement. The Italian was on top of Yvan Muller, but could not overcome the French rider, which stifled any chance of reaching Gilles Magnus. In fact, the race was running on a fairly quiet course in its last four laps, no change of positions in the leading group despite Tarquini’s insistence.

Yann Ehrlacher ensured the victory with great superiority and leaves the WTCR title seen for sentencing. 3.3 seconds to go and 35 points over Frédéric Vervisch attest to this, except for the debacle in Sochi. For its part, third place went to Gilles Magnus, a result that allowed him to win the WTCR Trophy title. Yvan Muller was fourth and the acclaimed Gabriele Tarquini finished fifth, just ahead of Esteban Guerrieri. In Spanish key, Mikel Azcona has remained at the gates of the ‘top 10’ after signing a good comeback that has taken him to the final eleventh place.

Results Race 2 of the WTCR 2021 in Adria

